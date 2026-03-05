Left Menu

China's Five-Year Grain Plan: Boosting Yields Over Land Expansion

China aims to increase grain production capacity to 725 million metric tons by 2030, focusing on yield gains via technology and seed innovation. The strategy is outlined in a new five-year plan emphasizing soil protection and productivity over land expansion, amidst global resource security concerns.

China is set on increasing its grain production capacity to 725 million metric tons between 2026 and 2030. Government reports revealed on Thursday that the country plans to focus on yield gains through technology, soil protection, and seed innovation, rather than expanding farmland.

This strategy is highlighted in China's new five-year plan and comes as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz stresses the importance of resource security. According to agriculture policy analyst Matthew Nicol, China must rely on productivity gains over expanding farmland due to its limited resources.

To achieve its ambitious targets, China will enhance yields on large tracts of farmland, maintain steady rice and wheat production, and boost corn and soybean capacities. Soil protection, including rehabilitating saline-alkali land, and innovative seed and biotech advancements will be key focus areas.

