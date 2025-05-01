Aligarh Unani Medical College: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science

Aligarh, a city famous for its rich academic heritage and culture, houses the distinguished Aligarh Unani Medical College and ACN Hospital. Founded in 1993 by visionary Dr. R.A. Chaudhary (Riyasat Ali), this institution represents the fusion of traditional Unani medicine with modern educational innovation.

The college emerged in response to an urgent demand for quality medical education in traditional systems like Unani and Ayurveda during the early 1990s. Dr. Chaudhary's initiative was to integrate ancient medical wisdom with contemporary practices, paving the way for a groundbreaking learning environment.

Affiliated with Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, the college is endorsed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the Ministry of AYUSH. It stands out as the sole Unani institution in Aligarh accredited by the Quality Council of India. The five-and-a-half-year curriculum includes a mandatory internship, emphasizing both core sciences and specialized Unani disciplines, thus fostering practitioners skilled in traditional and modern medicine.

Strategically located on Kasimpur Road, the campus provides top-tier facilities, including a comprehensive library and advanced laboratories. The onsite ACN Hospital offers extensive medical services, integrating modern diagnostic tools with Unani healing techniques, fulfilling Dr. Chaudhary's vision of modern-traditional synergy.

For decades, the institution has crafted proficient Unani practitioners, extending its legacy beyond borders with a focus on service, scholarship, and the enduring wisdom of Unani medicine. Future ambitions include expanded research and postgraduate offerings, continuously guided by Dr. Chaudhary's enduring vision.

