Singapore's Cost-of-Living Crisis Overshadows Election Day

On Saturday, Singaporeans, including 68-year-old retiree Richard Han, will vote in the country's election, with cost-of-living concerns at the forefront. Challenges like skyrocketing expenses and uncertain prospects for his son worry Han, a former financial controller now living off savings.

Financial consultant Catherine Tan, 30, echoes Han's concerns, struggling to provide for her family on an S$5,700 income amid escalating costs. Despite government support measures, dissatisfaction simmers over economic policy handling, with Tan citing insufficient support for family needs.

As Singaporeans cast their votes, recent polls highlight public displeasure with economic issues, while the ruling People's Action Party's anticipated victory suggests lingering voter loyalty, albeit with increasing calls for opposition voices in Parliament.

