Singapore's Cost-of-Living Crisis Overshadows Election Day

As Singaporeans head to the polls, rising cost-of-living pressures weigh heavily on voters' minds. Despite economic concerns, the ruling People's Action Party is expected to secure most seats. However, affordability issues and dissatisfaction with the government's economic policies have fueled calls for greater opposition representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:14 IST
On Saturday, Singaporeans, including 68-year-old retiree Richard Han, will vote in the country's election, with cost-of-living concerns at the forefront. Challenges like skyrocketing expenses and uncertain prospects for his son worry Han, a former financial controller now living off savings.

Financial consultant Catherine Tan, 30, echoes Han's concerns, struggling to provide for her family on an S$5,700 income amid escalating costs. Despite government support measures, dissatisfaction simmers over economic policy handling, with Tan citing insufficient support for family needs.

As Singaporeans cast their votes, recent polls highlight public displeasure with economic issues, while the ruling People's Action Party's anticipated victory suggests lingering voter loyalty, albeit with increasing calls for opposition voices in Parliament.

