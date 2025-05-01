Tariffs and Turbulence: Navigating the Housing Market Shifts

Amid economic fluctuations and tariff concerns, Chris Kelly, the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America, highlighted the volatility impacting home buyers and sellers in the U.S. real estate market.

While higher borrowing costs contributed to a recent decline in home sales, Kelly believes that strategic transparency can bolster trust. Despite facing a significant antitrust settlement, the company remains committed to wide property exposure, especially through its multiple listing services.

HomeServices plans to focus on strategic acquisitions to mitigate market pressures, while leveraging diversified revenue streams in mortgages and insurance to remain resilient. Kelly, who joined the network in 2007, reports to Greg Abel, poised to succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive.

