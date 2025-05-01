Left Menu

Tariffs and Turbulence: Navigating the Housing Market Shifts

Chris Kelly, CEO of HomeServices of America, discusses the impact of fluctuating mortgage rates on the housing market. Despite a recent sales drop and antitrust litigation, the company emphasizes transparency and strategic acquisitions. The focus remains on MLS listings for optimal property exposure amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:32 IST
Tariffs and Turbulence: Navigating the Housing Market Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid economic fluctuations and tariff concerns, Chris Kelly, the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America, highlighted the volatility impacting home buyers and sellers in the U.S. real estate market.

While higher borrowing costs contributed to a recent decline in home sales, Kelly believes that strategic transparency can bolster trust. Despite facing a significant antitrust settlement, the company remains committed to wide property exposure, especially through its multiple listing services.

HomeServices plans to focus on strategic acquisitions to mitigate market pressures, while leveraging diversified revenue streams in mortgages and insurance to remain resilient. Kelly, who joined the network in 2007, reports to Greg Abel, poised to succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

