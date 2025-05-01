Left Menu

KP Group Taps IBM Maximo for Next-Level Renewable Energy Management

KP Group enhances its renewable energy operations with the deployment of IBM Maximo Renewables. This integration boosts asset management for over 1.4 GW across 73+ sites, providing real-time insights, improved maintenance workflows, and performance optimisation across solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects, reinforcing KP Group's renewable energy leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:46 IST
KP Group strengthens operations through advanced technology adoption. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KP Group, a prominent player in India's renewable energy sector, has taken a significant step in boosting operational excellence. The company has integrated IBM Maximo Renewables across its operations, managing a substantial portfolio exceeding 1.4 gigawatts spread over more than 73 sites.

This comprehensive Maximo suite streamlines asset management for KP Group's Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Captive Power Plant (CPP) services. It serves over 75 open access PPA customers and 130 CPP clients. The tool enhances performance visibility and accuracy in reporting while improving maintenance workflows. Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Founder, Chairman and MD of KP Group, noted that the integration with Power BI delivers real-time insights, boosting operational effectiveness and investor communication.

KP Group's reliance on advanced technologies has led to significant improvements, including automated, hourly dashboards that eliminate manual reporting, and over 9,000 real-time analytics for proactive management. These achievements underscore KP Group's strategic, data-driven focus on optimal asset performance, positioning the company as a leader in smart, sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

