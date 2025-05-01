Left Menu

Tragic Toll Booth Collision: Bus Crash Claims Lives

A speeding bus crashed into vehicles at a highway toll booth in the northern Philippines, killing 12 people, including children, and injuring over two dozen more. The bus driver, who reportedly dozed off, was among the injured. The accident highlights traffic law enforcement issues in the Philippines.

A catastrophic accident unfolded on a northern Philippine highway as a passenger bus plowed into several vehicles at a toll booth, resulting in at least 12 fatalities, including children. The tragic incident occurred during a busy travel period due to the May Day holiday.

Tarlac city officials reported that the bus driver, who survived the crash, admitted to falling asleep at the wheel moments before the collision. His drowsiness led to a chain reaction, involving a van and three other vehicles, devastatingly sandwiching the van, which carried ten of the deceased.

This calamity underscores enduring concerns about vehicular safety standards and enforcement of traffic laws in the Philippines, where road accidents remain prevalent due to various factors, including reckless driving and insufficient regulatory measures.

