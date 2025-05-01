Left Menu

India's Coal Production Surges: Breaking Records and Boosting Efficiency

In April 2025, India's coal production surged to 81.57 million tonnes, a 3.63% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects the Ministry of Coal's efforts to maintain a stable supply. Captive mining significantly contributed, with output rising to 14.51 MT. Overall, stock grew impressively, enhancing energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:09 IST
India's Coal Production Surges: Breaking Records and Boosting Efficiency
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's coal sector reported a notable increase in production during April 2025, with the output reaching 81.57 million tonnes, up from 78.71 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data released by the Coal Ministry. This 3.63% rise highlights the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Coal and its subsidiaries to ensure a steady supply and operational sustainability.

Captive and other mines played a significant role, generating 14.51 million tonnes of coal in April 2025, a substantial rise from 11.46 million tonnes recorded during the same period the previous year. This uptick underscores the growing importance of captive mining in boosting India's coal production.

Furthermore, India's total coal dispatch for April 2025 increased to 86.64 million tonnes, compared to 85.11 million tonnes in April 2024. Coal stocks experienced a remarkable 22.8% rise, culminating at 125.76 million tonnes by the end of April 2025. Coal India Limited, a key player, held 105 million tonnes, reflecting a significant growth over last year's figures. These metrics signify a robust performance within the sector, aiming for improved availability and reduced reliance on imports. Coal continues to be a cornerstone of India's energy mix, driving over 74% of power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025