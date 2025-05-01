India's Coal Production Surges: Breaking Records and Boosting Efficiency

India's coal sector reported a notable increase in production during April 2025, with the output reaching 81.57 million tonnes, up from 78.71 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data released by the Coal Ministry. This 3.63% rise highlights the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Coal and its subsidiaries to ensure a steady supply and operational sustainability.

Captive and other mines played a significant role, generating 14.51 million tonnes of coal in April 2025, a substantial rise from 11.46 million tonnes recorded during the same period the previous year. This uptick underscores the growing importance of captive mining in boosting India's coal production.

Furthermore, India's total coal dispatch for April 2025 increased to 86.64 million tonnes, compared to 85.11 million tonnes in April 2024. Coal stocks experienced a remarkable 22.8% rise, culminating at 125.76 million tonnes by the end of April 2025. Coal India Limited, a key player, held 105 million tonnes, reflecting a significant growth over last year's figures. These metrics signify a robust performance within the sector, aiming for improved availability and reduced reliance on imports. Coal continues to be a cornerstone of India's energy mix, driving over 74% of power generation.

