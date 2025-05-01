Corporate Bhavan Inaugurated in Kolkata, Paving the Way for Business Efficiency

On Thursday, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the much-anticipated 'Corporate Bhavan' in New Town, Kolkata. This newly launched facility aims to consolidate all Ministry of Corporate Affairs offices, including key bodies like the Regional Directorate (East), Registrar of Companies, and more, into a single location for improved efficiency.

During her address, Minister Sitharaman hailed the new building as a pivotal single-window solution for companies, startups, and investors seeking streamlined regulatory services. She emphasized that combined services in the Corporate Bhavan will accelerate processes, reduce costs, and ultimately enhance the Ease of Doing Business, while also safeguarding governance and enterprise facilitation.

The minister also introduced the first 'Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Facilitation Centre' within the bhavan, in a collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry. This center aims to connect 21 to 24-year-old eligible youth with corporate internships. The seven-storey structure, featuring energy-efficient and sustainable design elements, spans over 13,239 square meters and represents an investment of approximately Rs 150.43 crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)