Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Elections
Former footballer and ex-MLA Dipendu Biswas has rejoined the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, leaving the BJP just ahead of the state's Assembly elections. His previous switch to the BJP was due to emotional reasons. Speculation about his candidacy in upcoming elections remains unconfirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:06 IST
- India
In a strategic political maneuver, former footballer and ex-MLA Dipendu Biswas has rejoined the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, ahead of the impending state Assembly elections.
Biswas, who previously left TMC due to emotional reasons and briefly joined the BJP, has set speculation ablaze regarding a potential candidacy in the 2026 Assembly elections, although he refutes these claims.
His return coincides with several leaders from the Congress, CPI(M), and BJP also joining the ranks of TMC, highlighting a trend of political realignments in Basirhat district.
