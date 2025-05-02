Left Menu

Vizhinjam Seaport's Grand Opening Ushers in New Era for Kerala's Global Maritime Presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport, a project developed by Adani Ports, marking a milestone for Kerala's inclusion in global shipping. Despite security concerns and opposition criticism regarding the event's organization, the port's opening signifies significant economic potential for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday. This event marks a significant advancement for the state's position on the global maritime stage.

The port, strategically situated in Thiruvananthapuram, promises to enhance India's participation in international trade and shipping. Developed by Adani Ports in collaboration with the government under a public-private partnership, the seaport saw a hefty investment of Rs 8,867 crore.

Security has been heightened in light of recent threats, as Modi arrived in Kerala ahead of the ceremony. However, the absence of the opposition in the event, due to dissatisfaction over past contributions being overlooked, highlights underlying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

