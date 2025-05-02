Vizhinjam Seaport's Grand Opening Ushers in New Era for Kerala's Global Maritime Presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday. This event marks a significant advancement for the state's position on the global maritime stage.

The port, strategically situated in Thiruvananthapuram, promises to enhance India's participation in international trade and shipping. Developed by Adani Ports in collaboration with the government under a public-private partnership, the seaport saw a hefty investment of Rs 8,867 crore.

Security has been heightened in light of recent threats, as Modi arrived in Kerala ahead of the ceremony. However, the absence of the opposition in the event, due to dissatisfaction over past contributions being overlooked, highlights underlying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)