Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Trade Routes

A recent joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran has escalated tensions in the Middle East, sparking significant concerns among Indian exporters.

Industry leaders have warned that rising transportation and insurance costs could disrupt shipments to the US and Europe. Geopolitical instability might drive up oil prices and affect input and currency stability.

Indian exporters are bracing for potential disruption in global logistics channels, with rerouted shipments predicted to significantly delay transit times.

(With inputs from agencies.)