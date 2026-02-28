Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Trade Routes

A joint US and Israeli attack on Iran has led to military confrontations in the Middle East, affecting logistics for Indian exporters. Rising transportation and insurance costs threaten outbound shipments, while prolonged instability may impact oil prices, input costs, and currency stability, necessitating close monitoring and policy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran has escalated tensions in the Middle East, sparking significant concerns among Indian exporters.

Industry leaders have warned that rising transportation and insurance costs could disrupt shipments to the US and Europe. Geopolitical instability might drive up oil prices and affect input and currency stability.

Indian exporters are bracing for potential disruption in global logistics channels, with rerouted shipments predicted to significantly delay transit times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

