Tanker Standstill: Hormuz Straits in Maritime Crisis

Over 150 tankers, including crude and LNG vessels, are stationary near the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, causing regional chaos. These ships are primarily located off major Gulf oil producers' coasts. Shipments via Hormuz are stopped, but no official suspension has been declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant maritime disruption, more than 150 tankers, encompassing both crude and LNG vessels, have remarkably dropped anchor in open Gulf waters beyond the critical chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

This stationary fleet is primarily congregated off the shores of major oil-producing nations such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the LNG powerhouse Qatar, according to Reuters reports derived from MarineTraffic platform data. The vessels, many positioned within exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of regional giants like Kuwait and the UAE, signify a noteworthy pause in the region's usual shipping activities.

As global energy logistics stall, the strait, a crucial conduit through which 20% of the world's oil and significant LNG exports from Qatar pass, remains heavily monitored. Although shipping activities through Hormuz have unofficially ceased, recognized maritime authorities have yet to formally suspend passage, amid warnings of heightened naval oversight and market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

