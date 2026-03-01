Maritime Mystery: Projectiles Threaten Gulf Shipping Lanes

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency announced an alarming incident 35 nautical miles west of Sharjah. An unidentified projectile exploded alarmingly close to a vessel, though the ship's crew remained unharmed.

This incident marks the third such occurrence reported by UKMTO on Sunday, following two prior events in Oman, underscoring escalating security concerns in the region.

The incidents, including in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for global oil exports, signal heightened risks for maritime operations in these strategic waters.

