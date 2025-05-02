Left Menu

UTP Appoints Firouz Asnan as First President in Strategic Leadership Shift

Ir. Mohamed Firouz Asnan takes the helm as Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) President, leading a transformative realignment to elevate the university's global standing. With extensive experience in energy and strategic management, Firouz aims to strengthen research focus, enhance partnerships, and ensure financial sustainability.

UTP names Ir. Mohamed Firouz Asnan, FASc as inaugural President. Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

In a historic move, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has appointed Ir. Mohamed Firouz Asnan, FASc, as its first President, effective May 1, 2025. This appointment signals a key phase in the university's drive toward achieving a global reputation for academic and research excellence.

Ir. Mohamed Firouz Asnan, who previously served as UTP's Director of Transformation since July 2024, boasts an impressive career spanning over 35 years in the energy sector. His leadership roles at PETRONAS, including spearheading the New Energy Business and revitalizing Malaysia's upstream sector, highlight his capability in strategic management and execution.

The UTP Board Chairman, Farehana Hanapiah, emphasized Firouz's role in steering the university towards its vision and mission. Key strategies include addressing global challenges, boosting industry-academic collaborations, and diversifying funding sources to achieve financial sustainability. Firouz will collaborate with a soon-to-be-appointed Provost, while Vice Chancellor Professor Dato' Ir. Ts. Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib will act as Interim Provost.

