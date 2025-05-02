Left Menu

BHES 2025: Paving the Path to Global Leadership in India's Education Sector

The Bharat Higher Education Summit 2025, held by Mahindra University and the Confederation of Indian Private Universities, urged a shift towards a research-driven, interdisciplinary academic framework, aiming to position India's education system globally. Leaders emphasized aligning with global standards, embracing innovation, and fostering collaborative engagements for transformative growth.

Bharat Higher Education Summit (BHES) 2025 (Photo source: Mahindra University). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bharat Higher Education Summit (BHES) 2025, hosted by Mahindra University and organized by the Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU), industry leaders stressed the ambition for India's education system to rank among the world's best. The focus was on creating a research-intensive and interdisciplinary academic environment.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof (Dr) TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, emphasized the responsibility of higher education institutions to shape visionary leaders amidst technological disruptions and global shifts. He highlighted the transformative roadmap provided by NEP 2020, encouraging a move towards critical thinking and multidisciplinary integration.

Anand Mahindra, Chancellor of Mahindra University, remarked, "The Bharat Higher Education Summit 2025 marks a crucial step in shaping the future for the next generations." The summit, themed 'Building Next Generation Leaders in Higher Education,' assembled over 150 Vice Chancellors and academic leaders to drive India's higher education ecosystem forward.

Throughout the summit, discussions centered on aligning education with global standards, incorporating digital innovation, and leveraging indigenous knowledge systems. Keynote speakers and panelists highlighted the necessity for collaborative efforts in building globally competent and socially conscious leaders.

The summit concluded with insights from prominent figures, including Dr. Rahul Karad and Prof (Dr) Anil Sahasrabudhe, who underscored the importance of institutional innovation and integrity. A series of panel discussions explored public-private partnerships in research, leadership skills for the digital age, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset within academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

