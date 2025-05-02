Eurozone Inflation Holds Steady Amidst Trade Tensions

Inflation in the Eurozone stayed just above the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% target in April, with core pressures mounting due to rising service prices. This development might cause concern among some ECB policymakers, particularly as the U.S. trade war complicates the economic landscape.

Services prices drove core inflation to 2.7%, surpassing the anticipated 2.5%, thus challenging the ECB ahead of its June policy meeting. Despite the price surge, trade tensions with the U.S. remain a primary concern. Nevertheless, calls to slow policy easing are bolstered by the situation.

Chances of another interest rate cut at the ECB's June meeting exceed 80%, and discussions indicate further action might occur later this year. The ongoing trade war continues to influence prices and keeps inflation estimates below target, while potential global economic fractures might increase production costs in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)