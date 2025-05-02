Revolutionizing Maritime Trade: Vizhinjam Seaport Launches with Global Ambitions
Karan Adani of Adani Ports highlights the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport's role in reshaping India's logistical landscape. With ambitions for global efficiency, the seaport aims to reduce logistics costs and expand capacity. Challenges were managed despite adversities, emphasizing its critical role in India’s trade future.
The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, dedicated by the Prime Minister, marks a significant milestone in India's maritime sector. Managed by Adani Ports' MD Karan Adani, the port is envisioned as a pivotal player in logistics cost reduction for traders.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Karan Adani shared expectations for the completion of Phase 2 by 2028. The strategic location and natural features will reduce dependency on foreign ports for cargo transshipment, boosting India's global trade status.
Despite numerous challenges, including natural disasters and shortages, the port was completed with resilience and support from Kerala's government and citizens. The seaport's expansion to 5 million TEUs by 2028 is central to Adani Ports' ambitious plans, considering trends in global and South Asian trade.
Amidst evolving U.S. trade policies, Adani emphasized the importance of marine infrastructure in economic growth, linking it to projects like the India-Middle East Corridor. By offering alternative routes such as those beyond the Suez Canal, India aims to enhance its self-reliance in manufacturing and supply chains.
While discussing expansion plans, Adani revealed interests in Southeast Asian ports, highlighting the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea as key areas for future development.
