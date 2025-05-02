Left Menu

Revolutionizing Maritime Trade: Vizhinjam Seaport Launches with Global Ambitions

Karan Adani of Adani Ports highlights the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport's role in reshaping India's logistical landscape. With ambitions for global efficiency, the seaport aims to reduce logistics costs and expand capacity. Challenges were managed despite adversities, emphasizing its critical role in India’s trade future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:21 IST
Revolutionizing Maritime Trade: Vizhinjam Seaport Launches with Global Ambitions
Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and SEZ (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, dedicated by the Prime Minister, marks a significant milestone in India's maritime sector. Managed by Adani Ports' MD Karan Adani, the port is envisioned as a pivotal player in logistics cost reduction for traders.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Karan Adani shared expectations for the completion of Phase 2 by 2028. The strategic location and natural features will reduce dependency on foreign ports for cargo transshipment, boosting India's global trade status.

Despite numerous challenges, including natural disasters and shortages, the port was completed with resilience and support from Kerala's government and citizens. The seaport's expansion to 5 million TEUs by 2028 is central to Adani Ports' ambitious plans, considering trends in global and South Asian trade.

Amidst evolving U.S. trade policies, Adani emphasized the importance of marine infrastructure in economic growth, linking it to projects like the India-Middle East Corridor. By offering alternative routes such as those beyond the Suez Canal, India aims to enhance its self-reliance in manufacturing and supply chains.

While discussing expansion plans, Adani revealed interests in Southeast Asian ports, highlighting the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea as key areas for future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025