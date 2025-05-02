U.S.-China Trade Truce Sparks Stock Market Hopes Amid Tariff Tensions

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures rose as investors hoped for a de-escalation in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. This optimism came in spite of disappointing earnings updates from tech giants Apple and Amazon.

Global stock markets also saw gains after Beijing announced it was evaluating Washington's offer for talks over President Trump's significant tariffs on Chinese goods. Both nations have engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff battle that has disturbed global markets.

Despite signs of relief, some companies, including Apple and Amazon, warned of increasing costs due to tariff policies, affecting earnings forecasts and economic growth projections. Investors also anticipated the U.S. Labor Department's employment report for insights into labor market health.

(With inputs from agencies.)