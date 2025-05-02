Marico Ltd Reports Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth

Homegrown FMCG giant Marico Ltd has announced a 7.81% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 345 crore for the March quarter. This rise is driven by significant volume and revenue growth in India, coupled with a robust performance in its international business segments.

In the same quarter last year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 320 crore. Revenue from operations for the reviewed period grew to Rs 2,730 crore, up from Rs 2,278 crore in the previous year. Despite increased expenses totaling Rs 2,336 crore, Marico reported a solid 7% volume growth domestically and a notable 23% rise in revenue.

Marico's MD & CEO Saugata Gupta highlighted that the company crossed the Rs 10,000-crore revenue mark for FY25, achieving its double-digit growth target. The company remains focused on navigating near-term input cost challenges while aiming for industry-leading growth in FY26.

