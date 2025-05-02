Left Menu

Marico Ltd Reports Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth

Homegrown FMCG firm Marico Ltd. reported a 7.81% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 345 crore in the March quarter. This growth is attributed to increased volume and revenue in India and a strong international business performance. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:43 IST
Marico Ltd Reports Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown FMCG giant Marico Ltd has announced a 7.81% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 345 crore for the March quarter. This rise is driven by significant volume and revenue growth in India, coupled with a robust performance in its international business segments.

In the same quarter last year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 320 crore. Revenue from operations for the reviewed period grew to Rs 2,730 crore, up from Rs 2,278 crore in the previous year. Despite increased expenses totaling Rs 2,336 crore, Marico reported a solid 7% volume growth domestically and a notable 23% rise in revenue.

Marico's MD & CEO Saugata Gupta highlighted that the company crossed the Rs 10,000-crore revenue mark for FY25, achieving its double-digit growth target. The company remains focused on navigating near-term input cost challenges while aiming for industry-leading growth in FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025