Left Menu

Hyundai CRETA Shatters Sales Records, Continues to Lead Indian SUV Market

Hyundai CRETA achieved remarkable sales in April 2025 with 17,016 units sold, marking a 10.2% increase from last year. As India's best-selling SUV from January to April 2025, CRETA underscores strong consumer trust in Hyundai, propelling HMIL's domestic sales to a record high of 70.9%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:10 IST
Hyundai CRETA Shatters Sales Records, Continues to Lead Indian SUV Market
Representative image (Photo source: Hyundai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, the Hyundai CRETA set a new sales record in April 2025 with 17,016 units sold, marking a year-on-year growth of 10.2%. This achievement solidifies its position as India's best-selling SUV between January and April 2025, with cumulative sales reaching 69,914 units.

The success of CRETA, dominating the Indian automobile industry for the second consecutive month, highlights the strong consumer trust and confidence in the brand. This growth has significantly contributed to Hyundai Motor India Limited's (HMIL) domestic sales reaching an all-time high of 70.9% in April.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of HMIL, emphasized that CRETA's success reflects the brand's deep connection with Indian customers. With its bold design, advanced technology, and emphasis on safety, the CRETA continues to be the preferred choice for new-age customers valuing performance without compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025