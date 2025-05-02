Hyundai CRETA Shatters Sales Records, Continues to Lead Indian SUV Market

In a remarkable feat, the Hyundai CRETA set a new sales record in April 2025 with 17,016 units sold, marking a year-on-year growth of 10.2%. This achievement solidifies its position as India's best-selling SUV between January and April 2025, with cumulative sales reaching 69,914 units.

The success of CRETA, dominating the Indian automobile industry for the second consecutive month, highlights the strong consumer trust and confidence in the brand. This growth has significantly contributed to Hyundai Motor India Limited's (HMIL) domestic sales reaching an all-time high of 70.9% in April.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of HMIL, emphasized that CRETA's success reflects the brand's deep connection with Indian customers. With its bold design, advanced technology, and emphasis on safety, the CRETA continues to be the preferred choice for new-age customers valuing performance without compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)