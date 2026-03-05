Shining Light on Mumbai’s Unsung Heroes: Angels of Mumbai Awards 2025

Left Menu

At a vibrant ceremony, The Free Press Journal recognized 11 exemplary individuals and organizations as part of the Angels of Mumbai Awards 2025, honoring impactful contributions addressing pressing social challenges in Mumbai. The event highlighted a network of committed changemakers driving significant community development across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:46 IST
Angels of Mumbai Season 6: Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ritu Tawde and Ronnie Screwvala Honour 11 Changemakers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Attended by key figures in philanthropy, the awards featured Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra's Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, as the chief guest. Alongside him were Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and film producer Ronnie Screwvala. Lodha praised the jury's selfless contribution, emphasizing the initiative's powerful impact and crediting the Karnani family's role in fostering this effort.

The Angels of Mumbai initiative aims to amplify public-spirited efforts, encouraging civic involvement and linking change-makers with broader support networks. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde lauded the shared responsibility exemplified by these awardees, who play crucial roles in achieving change that policy alone cannot. The event honored leaders in fields like healthcare, education, and environmental action, embodying the spirit of philanthropy that India is celebrated for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

