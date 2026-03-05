Shining Light on Mumbai’s Unsung Heroes: Angels of Mumbai Awards 2025

In an inspiring event held in New Delhi, The Free Press Journal celebrated 11 changemakers who have significantly contributed to tackling social issues in Mumbai, as part of the Angels of Mumbai Season 2025 Felicitation Awards. The ceremony marks the sixth season of this initiative, continuing its legacy of spotlighting those strengthening the city's social fabric.

Attended by key figures in philanthropy, the awards featured Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra's Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, as the chief guest. Alongside him were Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and film producer Ronnie Screwvala. Lodha praised the jury's selfless contribution, emphasizing the initiative's powerful impact and crediting the Karnani family's role in fostering this effort.

The Angels of Mumbai initiative aims to amplify public-spirited efforts, encouraging civic involvement and linking change-makers with broader support networks. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde lauded the shared responsibility exemplified by these awardees, who play crucial roles in achieving change that policy alone cannot. The event honored leaders in fields like healthcare, education, and environmental action, embodying the spirit of philanthropy that India is celebrated for.

(With inputs from agencies.)