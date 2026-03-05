Left Menu

Surge in Maharashtra's Motor Vehicle Count: A 2025 Snapshot

Maharashtra's motor vehicle count surged by 40 lakh, reaching 5.28 crore in 2025, marking an 8.2% increase. Motorcycles dominated the vehicle share. With vehicle density at 41,000 per lakh population, the region faces rising road congestion.

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant surge in the number of motor vehicles, with an increase of 40 lakh or 8.2% in 2025, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The total number now stands at 5.28 crore as of January 1, 2026, compared to 4.88 crore at the previous year's start.

Data from the survey reveals that motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds dominate the registered vehicle landscape with 3.78 crore units. Light motor vehicles, including cars and taxis, number 77.10 lakh, while other categories like auto-rickshaws and tractors also saw significant numbers.

The figures reveal a vehicle density of 41,000 per lakh population, indicating mounting pressures on road infrastructure. These statistics underscore the challenges of managing road congestion and highlight the increasing reliance on personal transport within the state.

