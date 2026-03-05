GAC Toyota Launches Pre-Sales for New bZ7 Electric Sedan

GAC Toyota, a prominent joint venture between Guangzhou Automobile Group and Toyota, has announced the commencement of pre-sales for its latest electric vehicle model, the bZ7 sedan. Set in the D-segment, the bZ7 showcases innovative design and engineering, boasting an initial price tag of 156,800 yuan, or roughly $22,759.

This announcement marks a major milestone in GAC Toyota's journey to further electrify the automotive market. With the launch of the bZ7, the company strengthens its commitment to sustainability and advanced automotive technology.

The pre-sale debut of the bZ7 comes amid increasing global interest in electric vehicles, emphasizing the importance of such offerings in today's environmentally-conscious market. GAC Toyota's move is set to intensify competition within the sector, attracting interest from potential consumers and industry analysts alike.