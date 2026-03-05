Left Menu

Senator Warren's Push to Halt Military Ammo Sales to Civilians

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is set to introduce legislation that aims to curb the sale of military-grade ammunition to civilians. The proposed bill targets the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, seeking to prevent such ammunition from reaching criminals and being used in mass shootings.

Updated: 05-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:34 IST
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is poised to take a significant step toward stopping military-grade ammunition sales to civilians by introducing new legislation on Thursday. Warren aims to prevent some bullets from being diverted to Mexican drug cartels and utilized in numerous American mass shootings.

The proposed Stop Militarizing Our Streets Act, supported by Senator Andy Kim and Representatives Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, seeks to bar Pentagon contractors from selling military-grade weapons and ammunition to civilians. The legislation would also mandate contractors to transact only with dealers adhering to strict safety measures.

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, is the focal point of the bill. Currently the largest manufacturer of rifle ammunition for the U.S. military, it has ties with Winchester for selling excess ammo commercially. Authorities have traced high-powered cartridges seized from Mexican cartels back to this facility.

