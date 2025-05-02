SmallBites Revolutionizes Pediatric Dentistry in India with 30,000 Smiles

In a groundbreaking initiative for pediatric dentistry in India, Dr. Premila Naidu, Founder of SmallBites, is celebrating a significant milestone with the treatment of 30,000 children over 17 years. This achievement highlights her impactful journey and visionary leadership in transforming children's dental experiences.

Beginning modestly in 2007, SmallBites aimed to revolutionize pediatric dental care, evolving into a nationwide movement dedicated to creating stress-free and enjoyable dental visits for children. The official launch of India's first pediatric dental clinic chain signifies a commitment to enhanced child-focused care.

Operating under PnG Healthcare and PurplePixie Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Premila's expansive vision includes multiple child-centric brands such as SmileStation and Dr. ToothLittle. With a focus on empathy and inclusivity, her clinics continue to set new standards in pediatric dentistry, fundamentally redefining how children perceive dental care.

(With inputs from agencies.)