Travel Woes: Anti-American Sentiment Shakes U.S. Tourism Economy

The weakening travel demand, influenced by anti-American sentiment and fluctuating trade policies, may cost the U.S. economy up to $71 billion in 2025. Analysts predict a decline in tourism and foreign travel spending will affect the GDP, with companies like Delta and Airbnb revising their earnings forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The decline in travel demand, attributed to international tensions and the Trump administration's trade policies, may have significant repercussions for the U.S. economy, analysts warn. Predictions suggest billions could be wiped from GDP as international tourism wanes.

J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs predict decreased foreign travel spending could lower U.S. GDP by as much as 0.3%. Delta Airlines and other major industry players have forecasted reduced demand, impacting their financial prospects in an uncertain market environment.

The travel and tourism sector represents 3% of U.S. GDP, but with recent economic contractions, domestic consumer confidence wavers. Reports indicate that non-essential spending has dipped, exacerbating tensions within the industry facing post-2023 growth challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

