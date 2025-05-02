Travel Woes: Anti-American Sentiment Shakes U.S. Tourism Economy

The decline in travel demand, attributed to international tensions and the Trump administration's trade policies, may have significant repercussions for the U.S. economy, analysts warn. Predictions suggest billions could be wiped from GDP as international tourism wanes.

J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs predict decreased foreign travel spending could lower U.S. GDP by as much as 0.3%. Delta Airlines and other major industry players have forecasted reduced demand, impacting their financial prospects in an uncertain market environment.

The travel and tourism sector represents 3% of U.S. GDP, but with recent economic contractions, domestic consumer confidence wavers. Reports indicate that non-essential spending has dipped, exacerbating tensions within the industry facing post-2023 growth challenges.

