Wall Street Soars Amid Robust Jobs Report and Tariff Talks

Stocks surged on Wall Street on Friday, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 climbed 1%, marking its ninth consecutive day of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 447 points, and the Nasdaq rose by 0.9%.

Despite the robust job growth, uncertainties surrounding President Trump's tariffs remained a looming concern for investors. The latest job numbers, which showed employers adding 177,000 jobs in April, do not yet reflect the potential economic impact of these tariffs.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported some of their lowest quarterly profits in years due to declining crude prices. Falling energy prices, partly attributed to these tariffs, are raising concerns about potential slower economic growth and recession risks.

