Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid Robust Jobs Report and Tariff Talks

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher after a strong U.S. job market report, with the S&P 500 marking its ninth straight day of gains. Despite ongoing tariff concerns under President Trump, positive employment figures and potential trade negotiations with China are helping stabilize markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:41 IST
Wall Street Soars Amid Robust Jobs Report and Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks surged on Wall Street on Friday, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 climbed 1%, marking its ninth consecutive day of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 447 points, and the Nasdaq rose by 0.9%.

Despite the robust job growth, uncertainties surrounding President Trump's tariffs remained a looming concern for investors. The latest job numbers, which showed employers adding 177,000 jobs in April, do not yet reflect the potential economic impact of these tariffs.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported some of their lowest quarterly profits in years due to declining crude prices. Falling energy prices, partly attributed to these tariffs, are raising concerns about potential slower economic growth and recession risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025