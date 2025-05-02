Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Awaited Extension: A Step Closer to Completion

The Kolkata Metro Railway is awaiting approval from the Prime Minister's Office to open the unfinished Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of the Howrah Maidan-Sector 5 corridor. This move would complete the East-West Metro's 16.6 km route, pending final clearances and a 'No Objection Certificate' from the fire brigade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro Railway authorities are on the brink of a major expansion but await pivotal approval from the Prime Minister's Office. The anticipated green light would permit the opening of the unfinished Esplanade-Sealdah stretch, completing the Howrah Maidan-Sector 5 corridor.

This project, part of the East-West Metro, spans a total of 16.6 kilometers and includes an underwater section beneath the Hooghly River. Although the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has received partial clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, pending approval from higher authorities remains the last hurdle.

Work on the section was previously delayed due to soil subsidence and water seepage. A vital 'No Objection Certificate' from the fire brigade is also awaited. The extension promises to enhance connectivity across Kolkata's bustling economic zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

