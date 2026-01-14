Market Dips as JPMorgan's Warning Sends Ripples

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks faced a downturn driven by financial sector losses, particularly affecting JPMorgan shares. The bank warned of potential economic downsides from a proposed cap on credit card rates, impacting investor sentiment.

The financial sector's strain overshadowed positive earnings forecasts as shares of major banks, Visa, and Mastercard fell. Additionally, Delta Air Lines shares dipped due to unmet profit expectations.

Overall, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq experienced declines amidst predictions of multiple interest rate cuts. Despite geopolitical tensions, investors remain focused on domestic economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)