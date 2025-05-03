Ganga Expressway: Redefining India's Defence with a Historic Night Drill

The Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a significant milestone by conducting its first "land and go" drill on the Ganga Expressway, a unique 3.5-km airstrip in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This exercise marks the expressway as the first in India able to facilitate both day and night fighter jet landings.

The trial involved a wide array of aircraft, including the Rafale, SU-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000, testing their capability in low fly-pasts, landings, and take-offs under various light conditions. This new capability is not only a strategic advantage regarding proximity to the Pakistan border, but it also enhances the IAF's emergency response preparedness.

The introduction of this airstrip heralds expanded operational flexibility for the IAF, with state officials praising the expressway's potential as a backup runway. The event drew significant local interest, with many students and residents gathering to see the fighter jets in action.

(With inputs from agencies.)