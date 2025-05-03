Left Menu

Ganga Expressway: Redefining India's Defence with a Historic Night Drill

The Indian Air Force successfully conducted its first 'land and go' drill on the Ganga Expressway, marking it as a critical milestone for the country's defence capabilities. The airstrip allows both day and night landings of fighter jets, showcasing its potential to serve as an alternative runway during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a significant milestone by conducting its first "land and go" drill on the Ganga Expressway, a unique 3.5-km airstrip in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This exercise marks the expressway as the first in India able to facilitate both day and night fighter jet landings.

The trial involved a wide array of aircraft, including the Rafale, SU-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000, testing their capability in low fly-pasts, landings, and take-offs under various light conditions. This new capability is not only a strategic advantage regarding proximity to the Pakistan border, but it also enhances the IAF's emergency response preparedness.

The introduction of this airstrip heralds expanded operational flexibility for the IAF, with state officials praising the expressway's potential as a backup runway. The event drew significant local interest, with many students and residents gathering to see the fighter jets in action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

