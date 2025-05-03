Safety Concerns as Helicopters Challenge Flight Protocols at Reagan National

Federal investigators are probing two aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, triggered by the presence of a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter en route to the Pentagon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident.

The FAA instructed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 to perform go-arounds due to the military helicopter's priority status. This follows a deadly January collision involving an Army Black Hawk and an American Airlines jet, prompting permanent helicopter restrictions near the airport.

Concerns persist over the helicopter's route, which allegedly diverged from direct paths to the Pentagon, and its potential violations. Instances of helicopter-plane separation issues are rising, pressuring authorities for stricter regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)