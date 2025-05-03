Unattended Bag Sparks Security Alert at New Delhi Railway Station
An unattended bag found at New Delhi Railway Station prompted a rapid response from bomb disposal, dog squads, and fire services. Officials have not found anything suspicious but continue their search operation. The incident caused a security alert at gate number 8 of the station.
An unattended bag at New Delhi Railway Station triggered a security alert on Saturday, mobilizing bomb disposal and dog squads, officials reported.
The Delhi Fire Services confirmed dispatching a fire tender to the location, although nothing suspicious has been detected so far.
The initial alert was raised at 7.55 am when the bag was spotted at gate number 8, prompting swift action. Authorities continue to conduct a search operation as a precaution while confirming the presence of security personnel at the site.
