Unattended Bag Sparks Security Alert at New Delhi Railway Station

An unattended bag at New Delhi Railway Station triggered a security alert on Saturday, mobilizing bomb disposal and dog squads, officials reported.

The Delhi Fire Services confirmed dispatching a fire tender to the location, although nothing suspicious has been detected so far.

The initial alert was raised at 7.55 am when the bag was spotted at gate number 8, prompting swift action. Authorities continue to conduct a search operation as a precaution while confirming the presence of security personnel at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)