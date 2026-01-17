Modi Slams TMC, Urges Change After Journalist Attack in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the alleged assault on a female journalist during recent violence in Murshidabad's Beldanga, urging women and youth to lead efforts to end the climate of fear in West Bengal.

Highlighting the unrest sparked by the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand, Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to protect journalists and ordinary citizens.

Despite appeals for calm and increased security, tensions remained high as further incidents of violence were reported, underscoring the need for ongoing investigations and political focus on safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)