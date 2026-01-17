Modi Slams TMC, Urges Change After Journalist Attack in Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the assault on a female journalist during violence in Murshidabad's Beldanga. He criticized the TMC government for failing to ensure citizens' safety and urged voters to initiate change through their votes. The unrest followed the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the alleged assault on a female journalist during recent violence in Murshidabad's Beldanga, urging women and youth to lead efforts to end the climate of fear in West Bengal.
Highlighting the unrest sparked by the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand, Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to protect journalists and ordinary citizens.
Despite appeals for calm and increased security, tensions remained high as further incidents of violence were reported, underscoring the need for ongoing investigations and political focus on safety issues.
