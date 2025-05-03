Left Menu

IAF Night Drills on Ganga Expressway: A Historic Aviation Milestone

The Indian Air Force conducted successful night-time combat drills with fighter jets on the Ganga Expressway airstrip in Shahjahanpur. This historic exercise involved various jets and required extensive security measures. The drills, completed in one night instead of the planned two, marked a significant aviation milestone for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:23 IST
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its prowess by executing night-time combat drills on India's first expressway airstrip located on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, as per officials on Saturday.

Conducted between 7 pm and 10 pm Friday, the exercise saw fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000 engage in simulated touch-and-go landings and combat maneuvers. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi indicated that the drill encompassed precision landings and tactical operations with heightened security measures, including over 250 CCTV cameras.

The exercise briefly halted traffic on the Bareilly-Etawah route and showcased tactical operations, including helicopter-assisted landings. Despite adverse weather, the drill achieved its goals within a single night, prompting officials to cancel a second scheduled session, marking a historic aviation breakthrough for the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

