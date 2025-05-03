IAF Night Drills on Ganga Expressway: A Historic Aviation Milestone

The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its prowess by executing night-time combat drills on India's first expressway airstrip located on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, as per officials on Saturday.

Conducted between 7 pm and 10 pm Friday, the exercise saw fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000 engage in simulated touch-and-go landings and combat maneuvers. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi indicated that the drill encompassed precision landings and tactical operations with heightened security measures, including over 250 CCTV cameras.

The exercise briefly halted traffic on the Bareilly-Etawah route and showcased tactical operations, including helicopter-assisted landings. Despite adverse weather, the drill achieved its goals within a single night, prompting officials to cancel a second scheduled session, marking a historic aviation breakthrough for the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)