Bhimas: A Culinary Tribute to Summer's Fruity Bounty in Bengaluru

Bhimas, situated in Bengaluru, is a culinary highlight offering a nostalgic gastronomic experience that transcends mere dining. The 'Sun-Sational Thali,' crafted by Sree Vachan, embraces the summer's bounty, celebrating mangoes in various forms, alongside seasonal delights like jackfruit and pineapple, rooted deeply in Telugu culinary traditions.

This summer special thali begins with Andhra's renowned mango pickle, Avakaya, awakening the palate with its tangy, spicy, and sweet notes. The mango's versatile role in the thali is showcased, from the sweet Rasalu to various traditional preparations, exemplifying Andhra's mango lore and culinary brilliance.

The dish extends the love for mangoes with offerings like the rustic Roti Pachadi relish and the comforting Mango Pappu stew. Desserts such as Mamidi Tandri and Mango Halwa crown the meal, embodying the fruit's transformative culinary journey in Telugu culture. Bhimas invites diners to explore a deeper connection with food and heritage through this vibrant thali.

