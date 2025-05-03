Left Menu

Bhimas: A Culinary Tribute to Summer's Fruity Bounty in Bengaluru

Bhimas unveils its 'Sun-Sational Thali' in Bengaluru, a culinary ode glorifying mangoes and other summer fruits, weaving Telugu gastronomic traditions. Spearheading this concept is Sree Vachan, aiming to bridge the Telugu diaspora with their roots while broadening Bengaluru's gastronomic knowledge of Andhra's diverse vegetarian cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:12 IST
Bhimas: A Culinary Tribute to Summer's Fruity Bounty in Bengaluru
Bhimas in Bengaluru offers an authentic Andhra vegetarian feast, celebrating tradition and the comforting flavors of home. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhimas, situated in Bengaluru, is a culinary highlight offering a nostalgic gastronomic experience that transcends mere dining. The 'Sun-Sational Thali,' crafted by Sree Vachan, embraces the summer's bounty, celebrating mangoes in various forms, alongside seasonal delights like jackfruit and pineapple, rooted deeply in Telugu culinary traditions.

This summer special thali begins with Andhra's renowned mango pickle, Avakaya, awakening the palate with its tangy, spicy, and sweet notes. The mango's versatile role in the thali is showcased, from the sweet Rasalu to various traditional preparations, exemplifying Andhra's mango lore and culinary brilliance.

The dish extends the love for mangoes with offerings like the rustic Roti Pachadi relish and the comforting Mango Pappu stew. Desserts such as Mamidi Tandri and Mango Halwa crown the meal, embodying the fruit's transformative culinary journey in Telugu culture. Bhimas invites diners to explore a deeper connection with food and heritage through this vibrant thali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025