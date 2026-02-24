In a stark statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry cautioned about the potential risks associated with a direct clash between nuclear powers, emphasizing the serious repercussions such an event might trigger.

This announcement came in the wake of allegations by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accusing the United Kingdom and France of clandestinely planning to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapon components and technology. These claims, however, were rebuffed by the French embassy in Moscow, which dismissed them as 'an outright lie.' Britain has yet to respond to these allegations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its warning about the dangers of a direct military confrontation among nuclear states, underscoring the potentially catastrophic outcomes.