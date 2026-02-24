Left Menu

Russia Warns of Nuclear Clash Risks Amid Accusations

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned about the risk of a direct conflict between nuclear powers. The warning followed accusations from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service that Britain and France plan to secretly supply Ukraine with nuclear weapon parts and technology, claims which France's embassy in Moscow labeled as false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:46 IST
Russia Warns of Nuclear Clash Risks Amid Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a stark statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry cautioned about the potential risks associated with a direct clash between nuclear powers, emphasizing the serious repercussions such an event might trigger.

This announcement came in the wake of allegations by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accusing the United Kingdom and France of clandestinely planning to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapon components and technology. These claims, however, were rebuffed by the French embassy in Moscow, which dismissed them as 'an outright lie.' Britain has yet to respond to these allegations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its warning about the dangers of a direct military confrontation among nuclear states, underscoring the potentially catastrophic outcomes.

TRENDING

1
DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances.

DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators...

 Global
2
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India
3
Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalties, licenses may be suspended: DGCA.

Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalti...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026