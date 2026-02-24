Russia Warns of Nuclear Clash Risks Amid Accusations
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned about the risk of a direct conflict between nuclear powers. The warning followed accusations from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service that Britain and France plan to secretly supply Ukraine with nuclear weapon parts and technology, claims which France's embassy in Moscow labeled as false.
In a stark statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry cautioned about the potential risks associated with a direct clash between nuclear powers, emphasizing the serious repercussions such an event might trigger.
This announcement came in the wake of allegations by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accusing the United Kingdom and France of clandestinely planning to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapon components and technology. These claims, however, were rebuffed by the French embassy in Moscow, which dismissed them as 'an outright lie.' Britain has yet to respond to these allegations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its warning about the dangers of a direct military confrontation among nuclear states, underscoring the potentially catastrophic outcomes.