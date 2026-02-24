Vande Bharat Express: Powering Jammu and Kashmir's Rail Connectivity

The Vande Bharat Express is set to enhance rail connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir, with operations commencing between Jammu and Srinagar from March 1. This premium service, which was previously between Katra and Srinagar, will significantly improve travel convenience between the twin capitals, according to officials.

The service inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 last year followed the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, ensuring all-weather rail connectivity for the Valley. This expansion to Jammu Tawi involves a 20-coach upgrade, significantly boosting capacity and reducing travel times for thousands of passengers daily, emphasized Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal.

The Jammu railway division, operational since January 2025, has already made strides in freight operations and military logistics. The Jammu-Pathankot-Punjab rail corridor further bolsters the efficiency of horticultural and commercial goods transport. Residents have hailed the Vande Bharat service as a step toward seamless connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.