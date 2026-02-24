Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express: Powering Jammu and Kashmir's Rail Connectivity

The Vande Bharat Express is set to improve rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, operating between Jammu and Srinagar from March 1. Previously running between Katra and Srinagar, the service aims to enhance travel convenience and cargo logistics, marking a significant milestone for the Jammu Railway Division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:48 IST
Vande Bharat Express: Powering Jammu and Kashmir's Rail Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vande Bharat Express is set to enhance rail connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir, with operations commencing between Jammu and Srinagar from March 1. This premium service, which was previously between Katra and Srinagar, will significantly improve travel convenience between the twin capitals, according to officials.

The service inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 last year followed the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, ensuring all-weather rail connectivity for the Valley. This expansion to Jammu Tawi involves a 20-coach upgrade, significantly boosting capacity and reducing travel times for thousands of passengers daily, emphasized Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal.

The Jammu railway division, operational since January 2025, has already made strides in freight operations and military logistics. The Jammu-Pathankot-Punjab rail corridor further bolsters the efficiency of horticultural and commercial goods transport. Residents have hailed the Vande Bharat service as a step toward seamless connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

TRENDING

1
DGCA to conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits; tech logs of non-scheduled operators' aircraft to detect unauthorised ops.

DGCA to conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits; tech logs of...

 Global
2
Miraculous Sea Rescue: All Safe After Helicopter Crash Near Mayabunder

Miraculous Sea Rescue: All Safe After Helicopter Crash Near Mayabunder

 India
3
Yen Falters Amid Political Tensions and Tariff Turmoil

Yen Falters Amid Political Tensions and Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Arrests Made in AIIMS-Gorakhpur Racial Harassment Case

Arrests Made in AIIMS-Gorakhpur Racial Harassment Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026