Left Menu

Delhi's First Green Waste Processing Plant Transforms Horticulture Waste

Delhi has launched its first green waste processing plant to manage horticulture waste. The facility will convert waste into compost for use in landscaping. Future plans include expanding this initiative to each district, enhancing local waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:49 IST
Delhi's First Green Waste Processing Plant Transforms Horticulture Waste
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards sustainable waste management by inaugurating the city's first green waste processing plant. Announced by PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the initiative aims to scientifically manage horticulture waste and maintain public cleanliness.

Previously, horticultural debris such as branches and shrubs were often left to decay in public spaces, leading to foul smells and inconveniences. This new facility will convert such waste into compost, which will be utilized for landscaping and plantation work.

Responding to demands from resident welfare associations and schools for better waste management, the government plans to establish similar facilities across all districts, with six already developed and more in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

 Ukraine
2
Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

 India
3
New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash ...

 India
4
Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026