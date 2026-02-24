Delhi's First Green Waste Processing Plant Transforms Horticulture Waste

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards sustainable waste management by inaugurating the city's first green waste processing plant. Announced by PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the initiative aims to scientifically manage horticulture waste and maintain public cleanliness.

Previously, horticultural debris such as branches and shrubs were often left to decay in public spaces, leading to foul smells and inconveniences. This new facility will convert such waste into compost, which will be utilized for landscaping and plantation work.

Responding to demands from resident welfare associations and schools for better waste management, the government plans to establish similar facilities across all districts, with six already developed and more in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)