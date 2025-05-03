Left Menu

Greenbay Golf Village: The Rising Star of Yamuna Expressway's Luxury Real Estate

Greenbay Golf Village, a low-density residential project near the upcoming Noida International Airport, offers luxury plots surrounded by a golf course. Developed by Orris Group, the township boasts strategic connectivity and impressive amenities, drawing elite buyers seeking high returns on investment in this promising real estate market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:24 IST
Luxury villas and plots by the golf course along Yamuna Expressway amid booming development.. Image Credit: ANI
The Yamuna Expressway is becoming a beacon of futuristic development, especially with the Noida International Airport set to open soon. Amidst the burgeoning high-rises and development projects, the Greenbay Golf Village stands out, offering luxury plots adorned with a 12-hole golf course, a tempting proposition for investors.

Located strategically near the junction of the Yamuna and Eastern Peripheral Expressways, and just 35 km from Jewar Airport, Greenbay Golf Village boasts 100 acres of land with less than 700 plots. The low-density setup features a range of amenities, including an integrated township with schools, hospitals, and recreational facilities. The project's connectivity and potential for significant real estate appreciation make it a notable investment opportunity.

Developed by the Orris Group, known for its expansive portfolio in residential, hospitality, and education sectors, Greenbay Golf Village attracts those aiming to capitalize on the rapid growth driven by infrastructure developments. Real estate experts highlight its unique blend of luxury and strategic location, positioning it as a prime asset amid a competitive market.

