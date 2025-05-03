Pioneering Swiss Tech to Revolutionize India's Ganga Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh government is setting a new benchmark in infrastructure with its ambitious Ganga Expressway project, incorporating cutting-edge Swiss technology to ensure premium quality and comfort.

In collaboration with ETH Zurich University and RTDT Laboratories AG, the state will implement advanced artificial intelligence and sensor systems to monitor road conditions in real-time, a development announced on Saturday.

The 594-kilometer expressway, extending from Meerut to Prayagraj and proposed further to Ballia, aims to be India's longest. The Adityanath government's initiative not only enhances technical standards but also propels Uttar Pradesh towards its 'expressway state' vision.

Utilizing vibration technology and accelerometer sensors, a (Toyota) Innova will inspect the roadway, collecting crucial data regarding the surface and comfort levels. This proactive approach allows immediate corrective measures, ensuring superior construction quality throughout the building process.

