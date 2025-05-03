Left Menu

Minister Vaishnaw Reveals New Plans for Pune-Nashik Rail Project

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the finalization of the realignment plan for the Pune-Nashik railway project. Concerns over interference with the GMRT prompted new route planning. Vaishnaw also discussed upgraded facilities for Pune station and redevelopment plans for six additional stations.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that the realignment plan for the Pune-Nashik railway project is nearly complete. The project, which faced concerns from scientists regarding its impact on the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), awaits approval from the Maharashtra government to proceed.

The initial alignment posed potential interference with the GMRT's operations, as it passed through the observatory's sensitive zone in Khodad. Vaishnaw emphasized the telescope's global scientific significance and confirmed that a new alignment is under consideration to avoid any interference with the GMRT.

In addition to the rail project, Vaishnaw unveiled plans for a major upgrade at Pune railway station, part of improvements across six other stations. Talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could introduce a Vande Bharat train between Pune and Nagpur, enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.

