Maharashtra Government's Reservation Reversal Sparks Minority Outcry
The BJP-led Maharashtra government's cancellation of a 5% reservation for Muslims in education and jobs has drawn criticism, exposing perceived anti-minority biases. Opposition parties argue this decision undermines social justice efforts. Critics demand new policies and surveys to address Muslim community backwardness, highlighting constitutional provisions supporting such measures.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's recent decision to revoke the five percent reservation for Muslims in education and jobs has sparked accusations of an anti-minority stance from opposition parties. According to a government resolution, the previously established reservation for the socially and educationally backward Muslim group under the Special Backward Category (A) has been nullified, raising concerns about social justice.
Critics, including Congress leaders and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), argue that this move is detrimental to democracy and further alienates the Muslim community from mainstream society. They emphasize that the BJP-led administration is failing to provide equitable opportunities for Muslims, questioning the rationale behind formally canceling an ordinance that had already lapsed.
The opposition urges the government to initiate a fresh socio-economic survey and develop a new policy framework addressing the backwardness of Muslim communities. They cite constitutional provisions empowering governments to enact special measures for socially and educationally backward groups, reminding the state of its commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'
ALSO READ
Pioneering the Future: Integrating Drone Technology in Engineering Education
Delhi's Smart Schools: Revolutionizing Education with AI
Maharashtra government cancels five per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education: Officials.
Revolutionizing Education: Punjab's Teacher Fest Sparks Innovation
India's AI Revolution: The 'UPI of AI' for MSMEs, Healthcare, and Education