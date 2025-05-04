India’s Live Events Surge: A 15% Boost in 2024 Fuels Economic Growth

The live events sector in India experienced a 15% expansion in 2024, contributing an estimated Rs 13 billion in additional revenue, according to a whitepaper revealed at the WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. Presented by EVENTFAQS MEDIA, the report notes a pivotal shift during 2024-25, underscored by global acts like Coldplay returning to packed venues in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

These headline performances, some of Asia's most attended and technologically advanced, underscore India's capability to host world-class events, reaffirming its role as a key destination on global touring circuits. The whitepaper highlights a surge in event tourism, with nearly half a million fans traveling between cities for live music, driving a burgeoning music-tourism economy.

Premium ticket categories, inclusive of VIP experiences and luxury packages, saw over a 100% year-over-year increase, indicating a sophisticated audience ready to invest in high-quality event experiences. The document also notes significant growth in participation in tier-2 cities promoted by regional festivals, fostering local economies.

The industry is shifting towards a fan-centric, experience-driven economy, breaking away from traditional ticketing models. Consumers are increasingly travelling across states, boosting hospitality, merchandise, and food and beverage sectors, thereby generating vibrant micro-economies around live entertainment.

Strategic investments and platform mergers have spurred this growth, as illustrated by Zomato's acquisition of Insider and Warner's investment in platforms such as Skillbox, showcasing the intersection of entertainment, technology, and consumer engagement.

The whitepaper concludes that both international labels and domestic players are investing heavily, signaling a broad confidence in the growth and potential of India's live events industry. (ANI)

