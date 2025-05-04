Maruti Suzuki Drives Towards a Sustainable Future with Flexible Production

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is updating its production capabilities to include more electric vehicles in an effort to broaden its market offerings, a senior official revealed. This move is part of the company's strategy to enhance flexibility and increase potential output from its existing plants.

The automaker is on track to expand its production by an additional 20 lakh units by the fiscal year 2030-31, encompassing 28 different models. Currently, the company's annual production across its Haryana and Gujarat plants stands at approximately 26 lakh units, with the new Kharkhoda facility commencing production of the Brezza SUV.

While addressing the production strategy, Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti highlighted the complexities of manufacturing electric vehicles, citing their heavier build due to battery weight as a factor impacting line production. Despite a potential hit to profitability, Maruti Suzuki remains committed to decarbonization and exploring exports for better economies of scale, while engaging with government bodies on evolving environmental regulations.

