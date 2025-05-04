Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Drives Towards a Sustainable Future with Flexible Production

Maruti Suzuki is adapting its production for more flexibility to include electric vehicles, aiming to add 20 lakh units to its capacity with 28 models by 2030-31. The company highlights challenges in EV production and profitability but emphasizes its commitment to decarbonization and export-driven growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:51 IST
Maruti Suzuki Drives Towards a Sustainable Future with Flexible Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is updating its production capabilities to include more electric vehicles in an effort to broaden its market offerings, a senior official revealed. This move is part of the company's strategy to enhance flexibility and increase potential output from its existing plants.

The automaker is on track to expand its production by an additional 20 lakh units by the fiscal year 2030-31, encompassing 28 different models. Currently, the company's annual production across its Haryana and Gujarat plants stands at approximately 26 lakh units, with the new Kharkhoda facility commencing production of the Brezza SUV.

While addressing the production strategy, Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti highlighted the complexities of manufacturing electric vehicles, citing their heavier build due to battery weight as a factor impacting line production. Despite a potential hit to profitability, Maruti Suzuki remains committed to decarbonization and exploring exports for better economies of scale, while engaging with government bodies on evolving environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025