Tragic Collision: SUV Crashes into Manila Airport

A vehicle crash at Manila's airport resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a 4-year-old girl. The driver is in custody, and authorities are investigating the incident. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and the black SUV was removed. The airport operator is collaborating with authorities.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

A tragic incident unfolded at Manila's airport when an SUV crashed into an entrance, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, one of whom was a 4-year-old girl, as confirmed by the Philippine Red Cross.

The other fatality was an adult male. In the aftermath, several others were injured, and the vehicle's driver was detained by police, according to New NAIA Infra Co and the Red Cross.

Dozens of emergency personnel promptly attended the scene at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which was marked by a black SUV embedded in a wall by the entrance. The vehicle has since been cleared, and the airport operator is working with authorities to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

