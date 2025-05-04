Left Menu

Harnessing AI: A Guidebook for Ethical Governance by CII

CII has released a guidebook to aid board leaders in the governance of AI within businesses. The guide stresses the importance of responsible AI use, outlining strategies to align AI deployments with corporate ethics and objectives. It addresses risks, advocates transparency, and encourages interdisciplinary collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has unveiled a guidebook aimed at board leaders to promote effective governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as its use proliferates in business settings.

The guidebook is intended to aid directors in navigating AI governance complexities, with a focus on aligning strategies with corporate ethics, recognizing associated risks, and establishing transparent accountability. This approach is crucial in driving sustainable and ethical AI adoption in business practices.

Besides advocating for AI's responsible use, the guidebook highlights risks, ethical guidelines, and risk management protocols. It calls for interdisciplinary collaborations among AI experts, legal advisors, and business leaders to ensure AI aligns with ethical standards while fulfilling its innovation potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

