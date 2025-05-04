Harnessing AI: A Guidebook for Ethical Governance by CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has unveiled a guidebook aimed at board leaders to promote effective governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as its use proliferates in business settings.

The guidebook is intended to aid directors in navigating AI governance complexities, with a focus on aligning strategies with corporate ethics, recognizing associated risks, and establishing transparent accountability. This approach is crucial in driving sustainable and ethical AI adoption in business practices.

Besides advocating for AI's responsible use, the guidebook highlights risks, ethical guidelines, and risk management protocols. It calls for interdisciplinary collaborations among AI experts, legal advisors, and business leaders to ensure AI aligns with ethical standards while fulfilling its innovation potential.

