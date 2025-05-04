Left Menu

Macrotech Developers to Invest in Expansive Housing Projects amid Strong Market Demand

Macrotech Developers Ltd plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 19,000 crore across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, in response to robust residential property demand. The company aims to develop 13 million square feet, targeting substantial growth in sales, especially in Bengaluru and Pune markets.

Macrotech Developers Ltd, under the Lodha brand, is set to embark on ambitious housing projects valued at Rs 19,000 crore across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru this fiscal year. This strategic move follows the surging demand for residential properties in these regions.

In an exclusive conversation with PTI, Macrotech Developers' Executive Director-Finance, Sushil Kumar Modi, expressed the firm's optimistic outlook on India's real estate market. The company will continue to make substantial investments to bolster its growth and expand its land bank for future developments.

With plans to introduce 17 housing projects covering 13 million square feet, Macrotech aims for exponential sales growth in Pune and Bengaluru. The company's robust investment plan includes spending over Rs 8,000 crore to acquire land parcels, with an estimated development revenue of Rs 25,000 crore.

