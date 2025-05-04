Mumbai BEST Streamlines Bus Routes to Boost Metro Connectivity

In a strategic move to boost last-mile connectivity, Mumbai's BEST undertaking has announced plans to rationalize 32 bus routes in 2025. This initiative coincides with the second phase launch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3.

According to official documents obtained by PTI, the rationalization plan will involve augmenting 13 routes, diverting six, extending three, and curtailing ten, resulting in a total of 1,241 trips. This initiative aims to reduce average passenger wait times by up to 15 minutes.

BEST's strategy, presented to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, includes deploying additional buses and proposing fare revisions to offset financial challenges. The revised operations will connect metro stations with suburban rail hubs and commercial centers, integrating the bus network seamlessly with the operational metro corridors.

