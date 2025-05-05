Global Trade Caught in Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Policy Crisis

President Donald Trump's tariffs are increasingly impacting the global economy, leading to uncertainty and prompting major corporations and smaller businesses alike to reassess their strategies.

While financial markets remain hopeful that a trade war with China can be avoided, the unpredictability surrounding tariffs on goods such as steel, aluminum, and automotive products is a persistent concern.

Economists believe these tariffs could lead to a demand shock, but on a positive note, they may also lower inflationary pressures, providing central banks with the opportunity to adjust interest rates to stimulate economic activity.

