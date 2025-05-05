Left Menu

Empowering Hand Care: SRM International Hand Conclave 2025 Sparks Global Collaboration

SRM Institute of Science and Technology hosted the SRM International Hand Conclave 2025, uniting medical experts to explore advancements in hand therapy and surgery. The event emphasized 'Empowering Hand Care' through innovative solutions, fostering collaborative healthcare and aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kattankulathur (Chennai) | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:36 IST
Celebrating Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence in Hand Therapy and Surgery. Image Credit: ANI
The SRM International Hand Conclave 2025, hosted by SRM College of Physiotherapy and the Department of Plastic Surgery at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, successfully convened in Kattankulathur, Chennai. This landmark event saw medical professionals from India and abroad gathering to push the frontiers of hand therapy and surgery.

A highlight of the conclave was an inspirational declaration from Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of SRM Medical College Hospital, who described the hand as 'an expression of the heart and mind.' The two-day forum also echoed SRM's dedication to multidisciplinary and transformative healthcare education.

Renowned speakers, including Dr. Rajasabapathy from Ganga Hospital, emphasized the need for more dedicated hand therapists in India. The conclave's program included workshops, lectures, and discussions, encouraging interaction between academia and clinical experts, and aligning with key UN Sustainable Development Goals.

